(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.19.2017

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Chiara Chelossi, USAG Italy DMC Safety Officer, describes the annual Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Day held at Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, May 19, 2017.
    (Video by Vincenzo Vitiello/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525879
    VIRIN: 170519-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_104387352
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Day, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Italy
    Safety Day
    Safety Officer
    Camp Darby
    Livorno
    Motorcycle Mentorship Program
    TSAE
    Elena Baladelli
    Vincenzo Vitiello
    TSC Livorno
    DMC
    RTSD South
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    Chiara Chelossi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT