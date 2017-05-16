(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Columbus, Ohio native participates in Eager Lion 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    05.16.2017

    Video by Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Lance Cpl. Melyn Mihoci, a military police officer with Company C, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, and Columbus, Ohio native, speaks about her role in Eager Lion 2017. As a military police officer, Mihoci provided security at the entry control point and verified identification of individuals entering a camp. Now in its seventh year, Eager Lion has become an important engagement between U.S., Jordan and international military partners to facilitate responses to conventional and unconventional threats. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise in Jordan designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. This year's iteration is comprised of about 7,200 military personnel from more than 20 nations that will respond to scenarios involving border security, command and control, cyber defense and battle space management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shellie Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525878
    VIRIN: 170516-M-VA277-001
    Filename: DOD_104387282
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: JO
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbus, Ohio native participates in Eager Lion 17, by Cpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USMC
    Columbus
    United States Marine Corps
    Company C
    Ohio
    Military Police
    EAGERLION
    4th Law Enforcement Battalion
    Eager Lion 2017
    Lance Cpl. Melyn Mihoci

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT