Columbus, Ohio native participates in Eager Lion 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525878" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lance Cpl. Melyn Mihoci, a military police officer with Company C, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, and Columbus, Ohio native, speaks about her role in Eager Lion 2017. As a military police officer, Mihoci provided security at the entry control point and verified identification of individuals entering a camp. Now in its seventh year, Eager Lion has become an important engagement between U.S., Jordan and international military partners to facilitate responses to conventional and unconventional threats. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise in Jordan designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. This year's iteration is comprised of about 7,200 military personnel from more than 20 nations that will respond to scenarios involving border security, command and control, cyber defense and battle space management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shellie Hall)