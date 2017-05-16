(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Second MedRETE finished in Belize

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELIZE

    05.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Beyond the Horizon 2017 completes it's second of three Medical readiness Training Exercises in Belize that treated 5300 people in 10 days

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 07:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525839
    VIRIN: 170516-Z-JA114-001
    Filename: DOD_104386712
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: BZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second MedRETE finished in Belize, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Army South
    Beyond the Horizon
    BTH
    AR South
    BTH 17
    BTH 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT