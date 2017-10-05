Non-Governmental Organizations and Military Personnel provide medical assistance to the people of San Ignacio, Belize during Beyond the Horizon 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 07:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525837
|VIRIN:
|170510-Z-JA114-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104386689
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|BZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NGO and Military Provide Medical assistance, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
