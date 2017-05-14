Col. John Simma and Command Sgt. Maj. Angel Rivera visit and recognize deployed mothers at the Medical Readiness Training Event held at San Ignacio, Belize May 14.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 07:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525832
|VIRIN:
|170514-Z-JA114-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104386684
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Mothers Day, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
