Seamstress

SUGGESTED LEAD:

The United States is committed to the security of our NATO allies. The partnership is evident during Operation Atlantic Resolve where U.S. military forces are training together with allies and partner nations in places like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. That training requires equipment and logistical support. Deb Decker shows us how one woman is working to provide that support.

SCRIPT FOR CC:

Inside this building in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jutta Gelber does what she’s been doing for the past 30 years for the Army…sewing.

“We are a repair shop.”

Repair as in taking torn items, making them whole again, and reissuing them.

“We do uniforms, sleeping bags…we do gortex…”

She works for Theater Logistics Support Center – Europe, saving the Army money by making unserviceable items serviceable again.

“I love my work. I do everything.”

And she’s sewn everything, including parachutes. She even makes the patches she later puts on shirts. All day. Usually by herself. But she says she doesn’t mind the solitude.

“No, it’s okay for me.”

After all, the money saved doing this, means more money available to keep Europe safe. Deb Decker, Kaiserslautern, Germany.