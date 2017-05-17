(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seamstress

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2017

    Video by Deborah Decker 

    American Forces Network Europe

    SUGGESTED LEAD:
    The United States is committed to the security of our NATO allies. The partnership is evident during Operation Atlantic Resolve where U.S. military forces are training together with allies and partner nations in places like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. That training requires equipment and logistical support. Deb Decker shows us how one woman is working to provide that support.
    SCRIPT FOR CC:
    Inside this building in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jutta Gelber does what she’s been doing for the past 30 years for the Army…sewing.
    “We are a repair shop.”
    Repair as in taking torn items, making them whole again, and reissuing them.
    “We do uniforms, sleeping bags…we do gortex…”
    She works for Theater Logistics Support Center – Europe, saving the Army money by making unserviceable items serviceable again.
    “I love my work. I do everything.”
    And she’s sewn everything, including parachutes. She even makes the patches she later puts on shirts. All day. Usually by herself. But she says she doesn’t mind the solitude.
    “No, it’s okay for me.”
    After all, the money saved doing this, means more money available to keep Europe safe. Deb Decker, Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 06:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525828
    VIRIN: 170517-O-DD123-081
    Filename: DOD_104386665
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seamstress, by Deborah Decker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Europe
    local national
    EUCOM
    Army
    USAREUR
    21TSC
    TLSC-E

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT