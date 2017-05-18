KC-135s from McConnell Air Force Base evacuate to Grand Forks AFB and Travis AFB to avoid predicted severe weather.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 07:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525823
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-KR468-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104386648
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|KS, US
This work, KC135s evacuate from McConnell AFB to avoid bad weather, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
