(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC135s evacuate from McConnell AFB to avoid bad weather

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-135s from McConnell Air Force Base evacuate to Grand Forks AFB and Travis AFB to avoid predicted severe weather.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 07:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525823
    VIRIN: 170518-F-KR468-001
    Filename: DOD_104386648
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC135s evacuate from McConnell AFB to avoid bad weather, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    McConnell AFB
    KC-135
    Travis AFB
    mobility
    Grand Forks AFB
    severe weather
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT