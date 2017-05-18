(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 on Tinian (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    05.18.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    U.S., Japan, France and Great Britain train together on the island of Tinian during Exercise Jeanne D’Arc 17 mid-May 2017. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is here with the report…

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525807
    VIRIN: 170518-F-DJ966-002
    Filename: DOD_104386473
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 on Tinian (Social Media), by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    French Military
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    Naval Base Guam
    JGSDF
    U.S. Navy
    French Navy
    Bryan Magee
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    TSgt Bryan Magee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT