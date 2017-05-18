U.S., Japan, France and Great Britain train together on the island of Tinian during Exercise Jeanne D’Arc 17 mid-May 2017. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is here with the report…
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 04:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525807
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-DJ966-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104386473
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 on Tinian (Social Media), by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
