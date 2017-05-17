Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson visited U.S. Naval Base Guam to speak with Sailors and civilians May 17, 2017. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity-Guam.
|05.17.2017
|05.19.2017 04:20
|Package
|525806
|170517-D-AW818-488
|DOD_104386442
|00:01:22
|GU
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, CNO Visits Sailors on Guam, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
