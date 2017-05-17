(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNO Visits Sailors on Guam (social media version)

    GUAM

    05.17.2017

    Video by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson visited U.S. Naval Base Guam to speak with Sailors and civilians May 17, 2017. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity-Guam.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 04:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525804
    VIRIN: 170517-D-AW818-313
    Filename: DOD_104386404
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits Sailors on Guam (social media version), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    Pacific
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Amy Forsythe
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Naval Base Guam
    Adm. John Richardson

