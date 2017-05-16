US and Philippine Airmen exchange ideas during exercise Balikatan

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen, 374th Airlift Squadron, exchange airlift techniques with Philippine Air Force, 222nd Airlift Squadron, to use in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in support of Balikatan 2017 at Cebu May 12, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)