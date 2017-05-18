(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170518-F-JX890-029

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Jones 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll Package showing members of Kadena Air Base's 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Army unit conducting an air load exercise with the Japanese Air Self Defense Force and the Japanese Self Defense Force

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525790
    VIRIN: 170518-F-JX890-029
    Filename: DOD_104386348
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170518-F-JX890-029, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    air
    exercise
    defense
    load
    artillery
    18
    JASDF
    JSDF

