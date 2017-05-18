B-roll Package showing members of Kadena Air Base's 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Army unit conducting an air load exercise with the Japanese Air Self Defense Force and the Japanese Self Defense Force
|05.18.2017
|05.19.2017 04:24
|B-Roll
|525790
|170518-F-JX890-029
|DOD_104386348
|00:01:57
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 170518-F-JX890-029, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
