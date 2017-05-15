(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors visit Casiguran

    PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. service members join forces with the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Casiguran, Aurora to provide the tools needed to survive natural disasters on May 15, 2017 as part of exercise Balikatan. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 02:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525785
    VIRIN: 170515-M-PY134-1001
    Filename: DOD_104386337
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors visit Casiguran, by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Sailors
    Air Force
    Marines
    AFP
    Army
    Balikatan

