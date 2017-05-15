U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors visit Casiguran

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members join forces with the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Casiguran, Aurora to provide the tools needed to survive natural disasters on May 15, 2017 as part of exercise Balikatan. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)