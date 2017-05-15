U.S. service members join forces with the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Casiguran, Aurora to provide the tools needed to survive natural disasters on May 15, 2017 as part of exercise Balikatan. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)
Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 02:39
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525785
|VIRIN:
|170515-M-PY134-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104386337
Length:
|00:03:54
Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors visit Casiguran, by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
