Commander of the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery located on Kadena Air Base speaks about the air loading exercise conducted with members of the Japanese Air Self Defense and Japanese Self Defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 01:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|525783
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-JX890-028
|Filename:
|DOD_104386287
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170518-F-JX890-028, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT