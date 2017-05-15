(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Specialist Gabriel Slifka Interview at Big Lots East

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Interview with Specialist Gabriel Slifka, Watercraft Operator for the 464th Transportation Company (Medium Boat), during Big Lots East.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 01:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 525774
    VIRIN: 170518-A-KW677-003
    Filename: DOD_104385546
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialist Gabriel Slifka Interview at Big Lots East, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Christian Higgins
    SPC Higgins
    Big Lots East
    464th Transportation Company
    Gabriel Slifka

    • LEAVE A COMMENT