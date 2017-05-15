(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honoring Courage, Saluting Sacrifice

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jarrod Vickers 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    To wrap up Police Week, we had the honor of sitting down with Tech. Sgt Shannon Hutto from the 35th Security Forces Squadron. Check out the video below as he talks about how his experiences while deployed shaped who he is now as an Air Force leader and mentor.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 00:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Courage, Saluting Sacrifice, by SrA Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

