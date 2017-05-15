Honoring Courage, Saluting Sacrifice

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525769" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To wrap up Police Week, we had the honor of sitting down with Tech. Sgt Shannon Hutto from the 35th Security Forces Squadron. Check out the video below as he talks about how his experiences while deployed shaped who he is now as an Air Force leader and mentor.