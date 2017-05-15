To wrap up Police Week, we had the honor of sitting down with Tech. Sgt Shannon Hutto from the 35th Security Forces Squadron. Check out the video below as he talks about how his experiences while deployed shaped who he is now as an Air Force leader and mentor.
This work, Honoring Courage, Saluting Sacrifice, by SrA Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
