    AFP, U.S. service members combine for CMA-S

    CASIGURAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippines and U.S. Service members practice civil military assistance from the sea during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training in support of Balikatan 2017 near Cassagura, Issabella, May 15, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Comments from Press Conference from:
    U.S. Marine Brig Gen. John Jansen
    Commanding General, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Philippine Air Force Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla
    Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil Military Operations, Armed Forces of the Philippines

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 00:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525756
    VIRIN: 170515-F-YO514-1002
    Filename: DOD_104384094
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CASIGURAN, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFP, U.S. service members combine for CMA-S, by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief
    Shoulder to Shoulder

