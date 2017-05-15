Philippines and U.S. Service members practice civil military assistance from the sea during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training in support of Balikatan 2017 near Cassagura, Issabella, May 15, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)
Comments from Press Conference from:
U.S. Marine Brig Gen. John Jansen
Commanding General, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade
Philippine Air Force Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla
Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil Military Operations, Armed Forces of the Philippines
This work, AFP, U.S. service members combine for CMA-S, by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
