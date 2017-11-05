Philippine and U.S. service members demonstrate their interoperability during hostage-rescue training in support of Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 11, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dakota Heathwarr)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 23:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525754
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-XP482-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104383978
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Balikatan: Philippine, U.S. Soldiers practice hostage-rescue techniques, by LCpl Dakota Heathwarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
