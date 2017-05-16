(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Balikatan: Philippine, U.S. service members attend dedication ceremony in Eastern Samar

    GUIUAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members attend the Surok Elementary School site dedication ceremony in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, May 16, 2016. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525752
    VIRIN: 170516-M-UG222-1001
    Filename: DOD_104383880
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: GUIUAN, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan: Philippine, U.S. service members attend dedication ceremony in Eastern Samar, by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    engineers
    USMC
    closing ceremony
    Philippines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    BK17

