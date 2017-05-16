Leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members attend the Surok Elementary School site dedication ceremony in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, May 16, 2016. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525752
|VIRIN:
|170516-M-UG222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383880
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|GUIUAN, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Balikatan: Philippine, U.S. service members attend dedication ceremony in Eastern Samar, by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT