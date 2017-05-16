Balikatan: Philippine, U.S. service members attend dedication ceremony in Eastern Samar

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members attend the Surok Elementary School site dedication ceremony in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, May 16, 2016. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)