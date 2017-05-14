Philippine soldiers teach U.S. military members jungle survival techniques

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525747" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippine and U.S. service members work together to learn survival techniques in unfamiliar environments during jungle training in support of Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 14, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Katelynn Moeller)