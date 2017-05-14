(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Philippine soldiers teach U.S. military members jungle survival techniques

    PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. service members work together to learn survival techniques in unfamiliar environments during jungle training in support of Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 14, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Katelynn Moeller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine soldiers teach U.S. military members jungle survival techniques, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

