    Leaflet drop Broll

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    The Canadian Air Force participated in a leaflet drop exercise as part of Maple Resolve 17 on Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525746
    VIRIN: 170518-A-U1657-003
    Filename: DOD_104383862
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaflet drop Broll, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Alberta
    Canadian Air Force
    Camp Wainwright
    Maple Resolve 17
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi

