    Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen near St. Simons Island

    ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues three fishermen Thursday, May 18, 2017, after their vessel, the 73-foot Lady Vanessa, began taking on water near St. Simons Island, Georgia. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 20:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525742
    VIRIN: 170518-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_104383840
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen near St. Simons Island, by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

