A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues three fishermen Thursday, May 18, 2017, after their vessel, the 73-foot Lady Vanessa, began taking on water near St. Simons Island, Georgia. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525742
|VIRIN:
|170518-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383840
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen near St. Simons Island, by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT