Philippine and U.S. Navy underwater construction teams conduct an underwater surface-supply dive in support of Balikatan 2017 at Ipil Port in Ormoc City, Leyte, May 14, 2017. The surface-supply dive training prepares Philippine and U.S. service members to clear debris in ports and open up supply lines for victims of natural disasters and crises. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions,
including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525738
|VIRIN:
|170514-N-ON977-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383803
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Philippine, U.S. Sailors conduct surface-supply dive during Balikatan, by PO3 ALFRED COFFIELD, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
