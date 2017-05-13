Philippine, U.S. Sailors conduct surface-supply dive during Balikatan

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine and U.S. Navy underwater construction teams conduct an underwater surface-supply dive in support of Balikatan 2017 at Ipil Port in Ormoc City, Leyte, May 14, 2017. The surface-supply dive training prepares Philippine and U.S. service members to clear debris in ports and open up supply lines for victims of natural disasters and crises. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions,

including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)