(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Philippine, U.S. Sailors conduct surface-supply dive during Balikatan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class ALFRED COFFIELD 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. Navy underwater construction teams conduct an underwater surface-supply dive in support of Balikatan 2017 at Ipil Port in Ormoc City, Leyte, May 14, 2017. The surface-supply dive training prepares Philippine and U.S. service members to clear debris in ports and open up supply lines for victims of natural disasters and crises. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions,
    including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525738
    VIRIN: 170514-N-ON977-0001
    Filename: DOD_104383803
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. Sailors conduct surface-supply dive during Balikatan, by PO3 ALFRED COFFIELD, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    Underwater Construction
    UCT
    CTF 75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT