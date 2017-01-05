(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CPEN lifeguard advice to beachgoers

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    San Onofre beach was recently put on a 48-hour warning status due to a shark sighting in the waters off shore. Life guard chief, Vince Lombardi, advises beach patrons to exercise caution and discusses safety precautions to ensure a safe visit . (U.S Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPEN lifeguard advice to beachgoers, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

