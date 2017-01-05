San Onofre beach was recently put on a 48-hour warning status due to a shark sighting in the waters off shore. Life guard chief, Vince Lombardi, advises beach patrons to exercise caution and discusses safety precautions to ensure a safe visit . (U.S Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525732
|VIRIN:
|170501-M-PK127-422
|Filename:
|DOD_104383740
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CPEN lifeguard advice to beachgoers, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
