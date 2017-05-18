(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Foreign Press Center Briefing: The Bard Prison Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Jonathan Wyett 

    U.S. Department of State

    The Bard Prison Initiative (BPI) creates the opportunity for incarcerated men and women to earn an undergraduate degree while serving their sentences in the New York Prison System. The academic standards and workload are rigorous, based on a mix of attention to developmental skills and ambitious academic study. The rate of post-release employment among the program’s participants is high and recidivism is stunningly low.

    As the largest program of its kind in the United States, BPI enrolls nearly 300 incarcerated men and women across a full spectrum of academic disciplines, and offers over 70 courses each semester. To date, there are over 430 Bard College alumni who have received degrees through BPI. In 2015, three inmates representing the BPI Debate Team defeated Harvard University, which had won three of the previous four national championships in debate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 18:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 525713
    VIRIN: 170518-G-XX123-501
    Filename: DOD_104383397
    Length: 00:38:20
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Foreign Press Center
    Bard Prison Initiative

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT