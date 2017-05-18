Information about shipments being sent to Jordan and Qatar.(U.S. Air Force video by Ed Prince & Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 19:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525707
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-F3514-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383376
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jordan & Qatar Shipments Information, by Don Prince and Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT