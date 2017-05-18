(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-135 Community Flight

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Thompson 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Members of the community got to fly in a KC-135 Stratotanker and see aerial refueling firsthand.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525697
    VIRIN: 170518-F-PC976-454
    Filename: DOD_104383357
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Community Flight, by SrA Carly Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Stratotanker
    Fly
    KC-135
    Air Force

