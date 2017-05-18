Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with his Swedish counterpart Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist to discuss regional security issues during a visit to the Pentagon, May 18, 2017.
|05.18.2017
|05.18.2017 16:57
|B-Roll
|525696
|DOD_104383353
|00:11:24
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|27
|1
|1
|0
This work, Mattis Meets With Swedish Defense Minister, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
