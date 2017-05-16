(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scott AFB Thunderbird Shoutout promo

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lorna Booze 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    The special date is quickly approaching! Are you all as excited as we are?! Here's a pilot's eye view of what you can expect at our 2017 Scott AFB Centennial Celebration Air Show and Open House!
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #Scott100 #AirPower #ScottAirShow

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 16:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 525691
    VIRIN: 170516-F-YR037-814
    Filename: DOD_104383300
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB Thunderbird Shoutout promo, by A1C Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    air show
    Scott afb
    scott100

