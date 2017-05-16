The special date is quickly approaching! Are you all as excited as we are?! Here's a pilot's eye view of what you can expect at our 2017 Scott AFB Centennial Celebration Air Show and Open House!
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #Scott100 #AirPower #ScottAirShow
This work, Scott AFB Thunderbird Shoutout promo, by A1C Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
