    Police Week Security Forces Retreat Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The 343rd Training Squadron honors the sacrifices of U.S. Air Force Security Forces members with a Retreat Ceremony on May 15, Peace Officer Memorial Day 2017, outside the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Exhibit Annex in Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland. (U.S. Air Force video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 19:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525686
    VIRIN: 170516-F-TT996-2001
    Filename: DOD_104383265
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week Security Forces Retreat Ceremony, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

