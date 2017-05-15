The 343rd Training Squadron honors the sacrifices of U.S. Air Force Security Forces members with a Retreat Ceremony on May 15, Peace Officer Memorial Day 2017, outside the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Exhibit Annex in Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland. (U.S. Air Force video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 19:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525686
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-TT996-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383265
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police Week Security Forces Retreat Ceremony, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT