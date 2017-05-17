(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    134th Air Refueling Wing hosts ESGR guests on training mission

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    134th Air Refueling Wing Welcomes Local Employers

    More than 40 East Tennessee employers visited the 134th Air Refueling Wing to take part in an event sponsored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR Program. Interview with Sarah McLemore, Fleet Logistics Supervisor of Enterprise Holdings. Noted dignitaries include Brigadier General Donald Johnson, Assistant Adjutant General, Air, of the Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Richard Briggs, and State Representative Justin Zachary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525685
    VIRIN: 170517-F-GX596-001
    Filename: DOD_104383177
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing hosts ESGR guests on training mission, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    TN
    Knoxville
    ESGR
    Boss lift
    Tennessee
    KC-135
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    134th ARW

