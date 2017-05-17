134th Air Refueling Wing hosts ESGR guests on training mission

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



134th Air Refueling Wing Welcomes Local Employers



More than 40 East Tennessee employers visited the 134th Air Refueling Wing to take part in an event sponsored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR Program. Interview with Sarah McLemore, Fleet Logistics Supervisor of Enterprise Holdings. Noted dignitaries include Brigadier General Donald Johnson, Assistant Adjutant General, Air, of the Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Richard Briggs, and State Representative Justin Zachary.