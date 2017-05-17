134th Air Refueling Wing Welcomes Local Employers
More than 40 East Tennessee employers visited the 134th Air Refueling Wing to take part in an event sponsored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR Program. Interview with Sarah McLemore, Fleet Logistics Supervisor of Enterprise Holdings. Noted dignitaries include Brigadier General Donald Johnson, Assistant Adjutant General, Air, of the Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Richard Briggs, and State Representative Justin Zachary.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525685
|VIRIN:
|170517-F-GX596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383177
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing hosts ESGR guests on training mission, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
