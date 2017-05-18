(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 18th, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-051817

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    28th BOMB WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/28BWPA

    F-35 LIGHTNING II PAX RIVER ITF
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/F-35LIIPRITF

    7th MOBILE PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/7MPAD

    18th WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/18WPA

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK SUPERSTATION NAPLES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFNN

    326th MOBILE PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETATCHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/326MPAD

    5th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/5MEB

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 8
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD8

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525682
    Filename: DOD_104383147
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 18th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Tanks
    Helicopters
    DVIDS
    Rescue
    USMC
    Jets
    Mechanized
    Timelapse
    CBRN
    Life Jacket
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Ships
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Security Forces
    Marines
    Army
    Training
    Phoenix Express
    Swimmer
    Fixed Wing
    DVIDSHUB
    Tank Challenge
    42215204
    Eager Lion 17
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 051817
    Force Training
    Ellsworth Defenders
    Exercise Maple Resolve 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT