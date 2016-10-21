(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Project Update at Crooked Creek with Emily Potter

    PA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2016

    Video by John P Kelly 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Emily Potter, natural resource manager at Crooked Creek Lake, gives an update of what is happening at the Pittsburgh District facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2016
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525657
    VIRIN: 161021-D-JD017-567
    Filename: DOD_104382459
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Update at Crooked Creek with Emily Potter, by John P Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    pittsburgh district
    crooked creek

