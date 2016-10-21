Emily Potter, natural resource manager at Crooked Creek Lake, gives an update of what is happening at the Pittsburgh District facility.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525657
|VIRIN:
|161021-D-JD017-567
|Filename:
|DOD_104382459
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Project Update at Crooked Creek with Emily Potter, by John P Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT