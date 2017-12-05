Ryan Fisher, chief of plan formulation for the Pittsburgh District, talks about the manner in which Pittsburgh District attains and dispenses funding.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525649
|VIRIN:
|170512-D-JD017-765
|Filename:
|DOD_104382433
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Did you know with Ryan Fisher, by John P Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT