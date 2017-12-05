(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Youghiogheny Lake 45th Annual Special Recreation Day

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Dan Jones 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    John Kelly reports from the 45th Annual Youghiogheny Lake Special Recreation Day.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525646
    VIRIN: 170512-D-ZK785-586
    Filename: DOD_104382430
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youghiogheny Lake 45th Annual Special Recreation Day, by Dan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    pittsburgh district
    special rec day

