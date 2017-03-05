(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineering Solutions: Repair Fleet Upgrades Reliability at Braddock Locks and Dam

    PA, UNITED STATES

    Video by John P Kelly 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Project Engineer Bob Szemanski explains what the repair fleet has been working on at Braddock Locks and Dam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525641
    VIRIN: 170503-D-JD017-256
    Filename: DOD_104382422
    Length: 00:01:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Solutions: Repair Fleet Upgrades Reliability at Braddock Locks and Dam, by John P Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    construction
    pittsburgh district
    braddock locks and dam

