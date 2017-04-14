(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Did You Know: Silver Jackets Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2017

    Video by Carol Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    What is the Silver Jackets, and what do they do for the Pittsburgh District?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525639
    VIRIN: 170404-A-FL475-017
    Filename: DOD_104382414
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did You Know: Silver Jackets Team, by Carol Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Silver Jackets
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT