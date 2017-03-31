(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineering the Future: Loyalhanna and Conemaugh River Lakes Master Plan

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2017

    Video by Carol Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Pittsburgh District held stakeholders and public meetings, March 30 in Saltsburg, PA. The meetings were designed to provide an overview of revisions and discuss proposed recommendations in the master plan.

    pittsburgh district
    master plan

