The Pittsburgh District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to reclaim two islands that are part of the Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge by using clean material dredged from navigation channels on our three rivers.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 14:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525632
|VIRIN:
|170323-D-ZK785-078
|Filename:
|DOD_104382317
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reclaiming Ohio River Isalnds for Wildlife, by Dan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
