Reclaiming Ohio River Isalnds for Wildlife

The Pittsburgh District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to reclaim two islands that are part of the Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge by using clean material dredged from navigation channels on our three rivers.