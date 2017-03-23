(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reclaiming Ohio River Isalnds for Wildlife

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2017

    Video by Dan Jones 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The Pittsburgh District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to reclaim two islands that are part of the Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge by using clean material dredged from navigation channels on our three rivers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525632
    VIRIN: 170323-D-ZK785-078
    Filename: DOD_104382317
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reclaiming Ohio River Isalnds for Wildlife, by Dan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    environmental
    clean up
    pittsburgh district

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT