In August 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed temporary housing experts to Louisiana to help residents impacted by catastrophic flooding.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525624
|VIRIN:
|170227-D-FL475-251
|Filename:
|DOD_104382300
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, District Heroes with Joe Ostrosky, by Carol Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
