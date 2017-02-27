(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    District Heroes with Joe Ostrosky

    PA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Video by Carol Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    In August 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed temporary housing experts to Louisiana to help residents impacted by catastrophic flooding.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District Heroes with Joe Ostrosky, by Carol Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Heroes
    Pittsburgh District

