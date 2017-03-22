This video is one of 10 videos for the Air Force's 70th Anniversary. The theme of the video series is "Breaking barriers since 1947" and each video will highlight a significant milestone in Air Force history.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525616
|VIRIN:
|170322-F-GJ724-906
|Filename:
|DOD_104382043
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
This work, Breaking Barriers: The Race Barrier, by Burke Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
