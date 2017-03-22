Breaking Barriers: The Race Barrier

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is one of 10 videos for the Air Force's 70th Anniversary. The theme of the video series is "Breaking barriers since 1947" and each video will highlight a significant milestone in Air Force history.