    Breaking Barriers: The Race Barrier

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2017

    Video by Burke Baker 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This video is one of 10 videos for the Air Force's 70th Anniversary. The theme of the video series is "Breaking barriers since 1947" and each video will highlight a significant milestone in Air Force history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525616
    VIRIN: 170322-F-GJ724-906
    Filename: DOD_104382043
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers: The Race Barrier, by Burke Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    birthday
    diversity
    Tuskegee Airmen
    African American
    milestone
    airpower
    red tails
    WWII
    Air Force
    pilots
    race
    Air Force history
    black history
    70th Anniversary
    P-51 mustang
    inclusion
    American Airmen
    social barrier
    Breaking Barriers series

