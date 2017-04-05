(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Risk Forecast

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Risk Management in 45 seconds or less with Dr. Love. Dr. Love wants you to step back and think about those summer activities that involve risk. Don't let peer pressure make you step out of your skill level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 12:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 525597
    VIRIN: 170504-F-ZM660-368
    Filename: DOD_104381721
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Risk Forecast, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    skills
    summer
    risk
    hazards
    Risk Management
    Safety Center
    AFSEC
    Occupational Safety
    peer pressure
    Dr. Love

    • LEAVE A COMMENT