Risk Management in 45 seconds or less with Dr. Love. Dr. Love wants you to step back and think about those summer activities that involve risk. Don't let peer pressure make you step out of your skill level.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 12:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|525597
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-ZM660-368
|Filename:
|DOD_104381721
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Risk Forecast, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
