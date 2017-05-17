The Marine Corps Made history by shooting the F-35B's gun pod in flight for the first time on May 15th, 2017.
This work, The F-35B Shoots in the Air for the First Time, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
