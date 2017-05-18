(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Crews Interdict Suspected Drug Smugglers

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    Coast Guard crews interdict suspected drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The drugs were later transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, which offloaded more than 18.5 tons of cocaine Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Port Everglades, Fla. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525574
    VIRIN: 170517-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_104381209
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Crews Interdict Suspected Drug Smugglers, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

