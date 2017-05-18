Coast Guard crews interdict suspected drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The drugs were later transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, which offloaded more than 18.5 tons of cocaine Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Port Everglades, Fla. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525574
|VIRIN:
|170517-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104381209
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Crews Interdict Suspected Drug Smugglers, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
