B-roll of the French platoon from the Strong Europe Tank Challenge in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 7-12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525561
|VIRIN:
|170518-A-YR517-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104380653
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017_France, by Matthew Oldham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT