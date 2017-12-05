The USAFE Band came together with the Binicki band to entertain the city of Sombor. Airman First Class Ericha Guyote takes us to Serbia for the story.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 06:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525556
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-NF995-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104380645
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|RS
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Available on AFN Europe FB Page: USFAE Band Concert in Sombor, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT