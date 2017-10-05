The USAFE Band performed a concert honoring the opening of an exhibition celebrating the unified involvement of several countries providing volunteers to fight for the Serbian Army during WWI.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525551
|VIRIN:
|170510-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104380604
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|RS
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Available on AFN Europe FB Page- Belgrade Concert Teaser-SM, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
