(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Available on AFN Europe FB Page- Belgrade Concert Teaser-SM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SERBIA

    05.10.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericha Guyote 

    American Forces Network Europe

    The USAFE Band performed a concert honoring the opening of an exhibition celebrating the unified involvement of several countries providing volunteers to fight for the Serbian Army during WWI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525551
    VIRIN: 170510-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_104380604
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: RS
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Available on AFN Europe FB Page- Belgrade Concert Teaser-SM, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Serbia
    USAFE
    Belgrade
    USAFE Band
    EUCOM
    Wings of Dixie

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT