TV Version: Belgrade concert

The USAFE Band performed a concert honoring the opening of an exhibition celebrating the unified involvement of several countries providing volunteers to fight for the Serbian Army during WWI. Airman First Class Ericha Guyote takes us to Serbia for the full story.