Afghan National Army training in Herat

Story synopsis

The Afghan National Army uses the winter months to build its capacity and capability, while regenerating and refitting their units in preparation for the fighting season. As part of this year’s Winter Campaign in Herat province, Afghan Special Operations Forces were in training with a Special Operations Advising Team from the Italian Military. The training includes exercise with weapons on the fire range, to the beginning for an ambush, later moving on to more specific training including gps and map training.



Captain Luca, Special Operations Adviser with the Italian Military:

“The end goal of our training is the full capability for them to work with other intel agencies to collect informat ion of the target, plan, to reach the target and their main effort is high risk arrest so it means that they move to a bed down location and go there to catch the bad guys and the target.“



As part of NATO‘s mission and Afghanistan to Train, Advise, and Assist, the Italian Military also conducts collective training with the 207th corps of the Afghan National Army.



Brig.Gen. Claudio Minghetti, commander of Train, Advise, Assist –West in Herat:

“This going again for the morale: Soldiers better trained, soldiers that get the confidence in what they are doing, they are better prepared in order to fight the enemy.“



Shot-list



00:00:05

(WS) Special Operations Forces at the shooting range by Camp Zafar in Herat province. An Afghan machine gunner sets up his gun under the guidance of 2 Italian trainers. A line of Afghan soldiers from is seen in the background heading to the shooting range.

00:00:17

(MS) Afghan machine gunner takes aim under the guidance of an Italian trainer.



00:00:23

Various shots of Afghan soldiers watching as Italian trainer advices them on the shooting range.





00:00:40

Italian military adviser is seen from behind as he watches Afghan soldiers in training on the shooting range.



00:00:45

Various shots of Afghan SOFs during training on the shooting range, shooting targets with machine guns.



00:01:01

Wide shot and close-up of the target showing the result of shooting training.



00:01:08

Italian trainer inspects the target with a marker and explains the results to the Afghan soldiers in training, in Italian to a translator.



00:01:29

An Italian trainer holds a certificate showing the name of an ANA 1st Lieutenant who has finished the Basic SOF course. Afghan soldiers line up in the background to receive their certificates.



00:01:34

SOUNDBITE (English) Captain Luca, Special Operations Adviser with the Italian Military:

00:02:04

SOUNDBITE (English) Captain Luca, Special Operations Adviser with the Italian Military:

“They are demonstrating very well, actually also surprising us because they had only 2 weeks of training with us. They came from a good level, but in the 2 weeks they demonstrate a lot. So we will continue with other specific training.“



00:02:22

(Close-, zoom out) At Camp Zafar, Herat, a group of ANA soldiers from the 207th Corps stand in formation with their weapons at a collective training course, with Italian and Afghan trainers.



00:02:27

Afghan soldiers from the 207th Corps march in formation.



00:02:37

Two Afghan soldiers from the 207th corps are seeing lying on the ground with their weapon, during collective training at Camp Zafar, Herat.



00:02:42

(GoPro) Collective training seen through the eyes of the soldier holding the weapon. Running across a field with his comrades.



00:03:07

SOUNDBITE (English) Brig.Gen. Claudio Minghetti, commander of Train, Advise, Assist –West in Herat:

"We work a lot in advicing, in doing the training with the Afghan National Army in order to improve the capability of the soldiers. This going again for the morale: Soldiers better trained, soldiers that get the confidence in what they are doing, they are better prepared in order to fight the enemy.

And this is most of the activities that we put in place during the winter campaign: To make a regeneration of the forces, increase their capability and be ready to counter and face the enemy when the fighting season will start.“



00:03:53

SOUNDBITE (English) Brig.Gen. Claudio Minghetti, commander of Train, Advise, Assist –West in Herat:

“They are brave soldiers. Normally they show great courage, and also under fire. What is important is exactly to give them the confidence that maybe sometimes was missing for many reasons. But when they reach this point, they are soldiers that can do whatever is necessary.“



00:04:23

A group of Italian soldiers in Herat clean out their weapons at the end of the day.



#ENDS#