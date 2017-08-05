(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STRATMOBEX 17

    NORWAY

    05.08.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Ross 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 45 conducted Strategic Mobility Exercise 17 in Norway. The exercise allowed Marines to practice the expeditious method removing equipment that is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway. MCPP-N has caves in Norway, along with dozens other locations around the globe, that holds Marine Corps equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525523
    VIRIN: 170508-M-DX405-247
    Filename: DOD_104380498
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRATMOBEX 17, by LCpl Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

