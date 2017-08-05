STRATMOBEX 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525523" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 45 conducted Strategic Mobility Exercise 17 in Norway. The exercise allowed Marines to practice the expeditious method removing equipment that is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway. MCPP-N has caves in Norway, along with dozens other locations around the globe, that holds Marine Corps equipment.