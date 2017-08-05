Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 45 conducted Strategic Mobility Exercise 17 in Norway. The exercise allowed Marines to practice the expeditious method removing equipment that is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway. MCPP-N has caves in Norway, along with dozens other locations around the globe, that holds Marine Corps equipment.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525523
|VIRIN:
|170508-M-DX405-247
|Filename:
|DOD_104380498
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, STRATMOBEX 17, by LCpl Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
